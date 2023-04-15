LAUREL, De.- The Laurel School District says 17 year old Corey Mumford was shot and killed Friday night.
Police responded to the Wexford apartments in Laurel for that shooting around 3:00 yesterday.
Police say the 17 year old victim was later identified by the school district as Mumford. Police say the victim was shot multiple times, and eas taken to the hospital where he died. Police say no suspects have been identified or arrested.
Neighbors in Laurel say they were shocked to hear the news. Kymani Roberts says he knew Mumford.
"It’s crazy because I just saw him the day before. I never thought that would be the last day I seen him, it’s crazy," said Roberts. "He was cool, like he wasn’t the type of guy that would have any problems like that for that to happen."
Other neighbors say they are frustrated with the violence they are not used to in their town.
"Stop the violence because get a job do this and do that instead of killing each other," one neighbor tells WBOC.
The Laurel School District is planning a faculty meeting to provide guidance on assisting distraught students right before students return to class on Monday. Delaware State Police counselors and local ministerial leaders will also be on hand.