LAUREL, Del. - Police say a civilian assisted an officer in intercepting a driver having an emergency.
According to Laurel Police, on June 27, around 11:37 a.m., an officer on patrol saw an SUV driving erratically on Sussex Highway at Discount Land Road. The SUV was reportedly traveling around 30 mph in the shoulder of the roadway, swerving back and forth between the shoulder and the left travel lane, and occasionally leaving the roadway into the grass embankment.
Authorities say the officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver failed to yield for a significant distance. While additional officers were responding to assist, they were still several minutes away.
Police say the original pursuing officer continued to block traffic behind the SUV and attempted to get his attention and bring him to a stop.
Near Delaware Avenue, police say an unknown good Samaritan saw what was happening and passed the pursuit in their personal vehicle. They reportedly drove in front of the erratic driver, and assisted the officer with slowing the pursuit to a stop on the side of the roadway.
Laurel Police say the good Samaritan immediately moved away from the scene, allowing the officer to safely contact the driver and determine the reason for the unsafe driving.
Police say the officer quickly determined the driver was not impaired by alcohol or drugs, but rather was experiencing a diabetic emergency. The officer immediately rendered medical aide and requested EMS to the scene.
Authorities say the driver, an 81-year-old man from Crisfield, MD, was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. Officers contacted family of the driver, who were notified of the incident and coordinated care taking for the man upon his release from the hospital.
The subject was not charged with any crime, according to police. Laurel police made a Facebook post thanking the unknown individual for their assistance in the incident and wishing the elderly driver a speedy recovery.