Laurel pair arrested during drug dealing investigation

LAUREL, Del. - Authorities arrested two Laurel residents Tuesday after a drug investigation led to a search warrant and the discovery of multiple narcotics and weapons.
Delaware State Police say on Nov. 18, authorities arrested 57-year-old David Vasquez and 27-year-old Bethany Dean.
State police say the Sussex County Drug Unit and the Sussex County Governor’s Task Force executed a search warrant at a home on the 31000 block of East Trap Pond Road, in Laurel. The search warrant was part of an ongoing investigation into drug dealing from the home.
Before the search warrant, troopers say Vasquez was seen leaving the home in a Dodge Ram. Detectives pulled the Ram over, and Vasquez was detained without incident. Dean was reportedly detained in the home during the search warrant.
State police say a search of the residence led to the discovery of the following items:
- Approximately 161.11 grams of powder cocaine
- Approximately 12.63 grams of crack cocaine
- Approximately 1.62 grams of heroin
- Approximately 9.62 grams of methamphetamine
- 91 oxycodone pills
- 10 gabapentin pills
- 5 escitalopram pills
- 4 knives greater than 3 inches in length
Vasquez was arrested and taken to Troop 4, where he was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on an $84,000 cash bond.
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 4 counts
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited – Prior Violent Crime Felony (Felony) – 4 counts
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony)
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 4 counts
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 1 (Felony) – 2 counts
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Dean was arrested and taken to Troop 4, where she was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on an $84,000 cash bond.
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 4 counts
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited – Prior Violent Crime Felony (Felony) – 4 counts
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony)
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 4 counts
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 1 (Felony) – 2 counts
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia