LAUREL, DE - Troopers say children were present during a probation search that led to the discovery of guns and drugs.
Delaware State Police arrested 29-year-old Devin Collins and 31-year-old Brittany Gray, both of Laurel. Police say on Dec. 23, just before 5 p.m., authorities conducted an administrative search at probationer Devin Collins’ home on the 32000 block of South Summer Court. Police say four children were present during the search.
Probation officers reportedly located the following:
- Loaded 9mm handgun and ammunition
- RF-15 multicaliber rifle
- 19 amphetamine pills
- 119 ecstasy pills
- 4 Oxycodone pills
- Approximately 495.38 grams of methamphetamine
- Approximately 27.32 grams of raw heroin
- Approximately 21.84 grams of heroin
- Several digital scales
- Assorted drug paraphernalia
Collins, who is prohibited from possessing firearms and/or ammunition, and Gray were arrested and taken to Troop 4 where they were charged with multiple crimes. State police say the children were turned over to the custody of a family member.
Collins was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $130,200 cash bond and $50,000 cash bond for violation of probation charges filed by Probation and Parole.
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Two Separate Violent Felonies (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony) – 3 counts
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 4 counts
- Unlawfully Operating a Clandestine Laboratory (Felony)
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child – 4 counts
Gray was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $119,200 secured bond.
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Who also Possesses a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony) – 3 counts
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 4 counts
- Unlawfully Operating a Clandestine Laboratory (Felony)
- Maintaining a Drug Property (Felony)
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child – 4 counts