LAUREL, Del. - The Delaware State Police are investigating a Sunday evening homicide that claimed the life of a 26-year-old woman and seriously wounded a 41-year-old man.
On September 10th, just after 9:30 p.m., the Laurel Police Department arrived on West Sixth Street to reportedly find a 26-year-old Laurel woman inside a car with gunshot wounds. The woman died at the scene. Police have yet to release her identity pending notification of her family.
A 41-year-old man from Millsboro was also shot. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
The shooting caused several road closures including at West Street/Market Street and between 10th Street and Central Avenue. An additional closure was reported in the area of W 7th Street, Webb Avenue and Crockett Avenue.
The Delaware State Police Department has assumed investigation from Laurel Police. Initial investigation revealed that an unknown suspect or suspects shot multiple times into the car occupied by the two victims and a third person. According to police, the shooting occurred at the entrance to Little Creek Apartments, and the victims then drove to West Sixth Street.
Delaware State Police are actively investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information to call 302-741-2859.