LAUREL, DE - A man wanted in Maryland was taken into custody by the Laurel Police Department on Friday.
On November 8th, around 8:15am, officers from the Laurel Police Department were dispatched to the area of East 4th Street for the report of a suspicious person. Police say it was reported that there was a "suspicious male subject" who was looking into vehicles and residence porches. When officers arrived to the area, a subject matching the description given was located on Delaware Avenue and was stopped for investigation.
LPD officials say they attempted to identify the subject but was given a fake name of "Antwan Lockman". Officers were unable to verify the name and identity. The subject was taken into custody and fingerprinted at the Laurel Police Department.
A fingerprint identified the man as 24-year-old Raekwon Pitts, of Laurel. The investigation also revealed that "Pitts was actively wanted by Dorchester County for violation of probation as it related to a rape charge."
Pitts was also charged with the following in lieu of this incident, according to Laurel Police:
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia x2
- Possession of a Controlled or Counterfeit Substance
- Knowingly Provide a False Statement to a Law Enforcement Officer
- Hindering Prosecution
- Receiving Stolen Property
He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $6,000 cash bond.
If you have information regarding this incident, LPD urge you to contact police at 302-875-2244.