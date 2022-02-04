LAUREL, Del.- The Laurel Police Department has announced it is launching a citizen police academy, a free, 8-week program that provides the Town of Laurel and surrounding residents with an inside look at law enforcement.
Participants are introduced to a variety of law enforcement topics. The once-a-week three-hour classes are designed to give citizens a general overview of the chief of police and the police department's function and operational procedures. Everyone is encouraged to ask questions and express ideas and concerns to the officers and staff.
The citizens police academy will be held 6-9 p.m. every Wednesday from March 2-May 4, 2022, at Laurel High School, 1133 S. Central Ave., and will be limited to 25 students. Students will be selected by the chief of police through an application process. All academy participants must be residents of the Town of Laurel, or surrounding area, at least 18 years of age and successfully pass a background investigation (no felonies).
Participants who complete the 8-week course will attend a graduation ceremony and be presented with a certificate of completion.
If you are interested in participating in the academy go to www.laurelpolice.com for a downloadable application or contact Neal Carrier at the Laurel Police Department at 302-875-2244.
Applications are also available at the Laurel Police Department or email requests for applications to: Neal.Carrier@cj.state.de.us .