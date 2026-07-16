LAUREL, Del. - The Laurel Police Department announced their K9 dog, Blitz, will receive a bullet- and stab-protective vest from a donation by the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s per a Facebook post on Thursday.
Vested Interest in K9s is a charity that provides protective vests to law enforcement dogs and other similar agencies across the United States.
The body armor is custom-fitted to each dog and is certified by the National Institute of Justice.
Vested interest has donated over 6,603 vests since its establishment in 2019, valuing at a total of $6.9 million, according to the Laurel Police Department
For more information on Vested Interest in K9s, or to discover volunteer or donation opportunities, call (508) 824 6978 or visit their website.
The vest is expected to be delivered within the next 10 weeks.