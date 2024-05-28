LAUREL, DE.- Road work will temporarily close down a portion of Dillards Road in Laurel for a couple of weeks.
The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) says from Tuesday, May 28th through Friday, June 14th, Dillards Road between Airport Road and Waller Road will close for cross-road pipe replacement.
A detour will be in place during the work:
Drivers going north on Dillards Road will be detoured east on Waller Road making a left turn onto Firetower Road, left on Airport Road back to Dillards Road.
Those traveling south on Dillards Road will be detoured east on Airport Road making a right on Firetower Road, then right onto Waller Road back to Dillards Road.