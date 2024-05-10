LAUREL, DE -- Following a hoax bomb threat at Laurel Middle and High School on Thursday, the Laurel Police Department raised concerns about communication from the school district superintendent.
The Laurel Police Department posted a press release following the incident detailing the investigation and communication to the public.
According to the department, Laurel School District Superintendent Shawn Larrimore made a Facebook post in the very early stages of the incident without consulting law enforcement. Larrimore kept the post public after being asked to take it down.
The post informed parents that there had been a bomb threat and that all students and staff were evacuating to the football field. It also provided an order of dismissal, and an announcement to cancel all after school activities with an estimated three hours needed to clear the bomb threat.
Laurel police say the post "compromised the integrity of the police department and potentially exposed students and staff to additional risk of harm if the threat were confirmed."
However, Laurel Middle School parent Lauren Neidig says she appreciates Larrimore's urgency in getting the word out.
"Parents first, these are our children," says Neidig. "We should be aware first to know that if it does become mayhem, where am I supposed to go to get my child."
The Laurel Police Department says the post created unnecessary alarm for parents with no mention of emergency services coming to campus. It also added that the three hour estimate to clear the bomb threat was misleading.
Some parents agree the message lacked important information about the incident.
"There could've been at least an explanation of the bomb threat," says Doug Campbell. "Like, hey, maybe we received a call, such and such, and we deemed it not reputable or whatever. At least that."
Laurel librarian Christian Jackson believes there is a way to avoid confusion in the future.
"Somebody should be the point man to communicate effectively between the school and the police, especially since they're so close," says Jackson. "There shouldn't have been any gap in information. Everything should have been clear and concise."
School did resume as normal Friday. WBOC reached out to both the Laurel School District and the Laurel Police Department, receiving no response from either.
However, the police department's statement did say there needs to be more communication and planning between the school and police in the future to avoid any confusion during incidents.