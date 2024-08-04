LAUREL, DE - The Laurel School District announced that they will be adding an intermediate school for grades 5th-6th starting this school year.
The Laurel School District says that it is adopting a "small school model" at Laurel Elementary School this year. District officials say an intermediate school for grades 5th and 6th will be located within the elementary school starting in the 2024 school year.
The new school will have its own principal, administrators, teachers, and office.
The school district stated on their official Facebook page saying, "this model, previously successful at Laurel Middle High School, aims to improve school culture and provide more individual attention".