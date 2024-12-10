LAUREL, DE — The Laurel School District is increasing safety measures, announcing that weapon detection systems at Laurel Middle and High School will now be used for the foreseeable future. The decision follows the arrest of a 14-year-old in connection to a weekend shooting in the community.
The district’s superintendent, Dr. Shawn Larrimore, announced the move in a statement posted on Facebook, emphasizing the importance of student and staff safety.
"The safety and well-being of our school community are our top priorities, and we will continue to take the necessary steps to protect everyone and maintain peace of mind."
Laurel Police Chief Robert Kracyla said the incident underscores a troubling trend.
“It is an eye-opening event, not just for me or our officers but for the entire community,” Kracyla said. “I mean, we have 14-year-olds now involved in shootings. We need to make sure we do all we can to interdict that from happening.”
The weapon detection systems, installed earlier in the school year, had been used only occasionally until now. District officials say the devices will remain in use daily for the foreseeable future.
Kracyla said prioritizing safety, even at the cost of convenience, is crucial.
“It would be ignorant of us to not recognize that some kids are gonna have access to guns,” Kracyla said. “They may bring them to schools, bring other weapons to schools. If we can interdict that at the point of entry, obviously we made the school a whole lot safer.”
Parents expressed support for the increased precautions.
“I have three kids. I don’t want them growing up around that mess,” Nijae Harris said. “So I support this.”
Others questioned how, and why, such incidents even occur.
“I don’t know how these kids are getting guns. Are parents locking them up properly? A 14-year-old with a gun? That’s ridiculous. Back in my day, that was unheard of,” said Ronald Nowrd.
In addition to expanding screenings at the middle and high schools, the district plans to add weapon detection systems at the elementary school. Kracyla said the police department is also training school staff in emergency response protocols.