Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG ON THE LOWER EASTERN SHORE THIS MORNING... Cameras and observations indicate that patchy dense fog persists over the Lower Eastern Shore this morning. Visibilities will average between one half and two miles, but will drop to less than one quarter mile in a few locations. Motorists should be alert for sudden changes in visibility due to the areas of fog. Drive at reduced speeds and use low beam headlights only.