LAUREL, DE– Delaware State Police say they arrested 42-year-old Edsel Wootten, III, for felony drug charges following a traffic stop Thursday.
Officers with the Sussex County Governor’s Task Force and Delaware Probation and Parole initiated a traffic stop after a blue Ford Focus failed to signal before turning.
Wootten was reportedly among those inside the car, and troopers say they saw a bundle of suspected heroin in plain sight on his person.
Police say they found the following during a search of Wootten’s person and property:
- Approximately 23.20 grams of methamphetamines
- Approximately 5.67 grams of crack cocaine
- Approximately 18.86 grams of cocaine
- Approximately 1.764 grams of heroin
- 4 Naloxone sublingual films
- Digital scale
- $344 in suspected drug proceeds
Wootten was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $18,300 cash bond after being charged with the following crimes:
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 1 (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession of a Controlled Substance without a Prescription (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 5 counts