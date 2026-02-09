LAUREL, Del. - Voters in the Laurel School District headed to the polls Monday to decide whether to approve a current expense referendum that district leaders say would provide new operating money for staff pay and school programs, marking Laurel’s first current expense referendum since 1985.
Unlike capital referendums, which focus on buildings and major projects, current expense referendums are used to fund day-to-day costs such as salaries and benefits, transportation, student services, and safety and security, according to information presented by Superintendent Shawn Larrimore in November and posted election materials.
Supporters said the vote is about competitiveness and keeping staff from leaving. Barbara Hudson, who said she voted yes, pointed to teacher pay and retention as the core issue. “Our teachers are leaving the district because we’re the lowest paid district in the state,” Hudson said. She added that the district “hasn’t passed one in 40 years,” and said she supports using the money for operating costs and teacher salaries.
Hudson said she believes additional funding could help the district hold onto educators and keep up with classroom needs. “It’ll help us to keep teachers here- good teachers,” she said, adding that technology costs are growing.
Opponents, meanwhile, framed the question as another tax increase at a time when many households are already feeling higher bills. William James Hopkins III, who said he voted no, cited the cost first. “I don’t want to spend another $350 a year on taxes,” Hopkins said. He also said he wants to see stronger academic results before paying more, saying he has not seen evidence that additional spending has translated into improved outcomes.
District information about the referendum has estimated an impact of about $171 per year for an average assessed-value home, though the cost varies by assessment. The Delaware Department of Elections says polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at three locations: Laurel Elementary School, North Laurel Early Learning Academy and the Laurel Fire Department.