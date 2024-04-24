SUSSEX COUNTY, DE -- On Wednesday, Delaware lawmakers discussed Senate Bill 265, also known as The Delaware Energy Solutions Act of 2024, which lays the framework for the state to buy offshore wind energy.
The bill essentially paves the way for increased use of carbon-free energy sources and a commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions in Delaware.
Under the bill, Delaware would be able to solicit bids for the purchase of offshore wind energy ranging from 800 to 1,200 megawatts.
Proponents of the bill, like Rehoboth Beach resident Jim Bovender, are enthusiastic about its potential environmental benefits.
"From an environmental perspective, it's great," said Bovender. "It eliminates carbon. It's been proven off the west coast of California with windmills, so it's a proven commodity."
Bids for offshore wind projects must have a term of 20 years and detail the impact the project would have on electricity transmission and economic costs. These bids could lead to the development of a new wind farm in Delaware or a partnership with a neighboring state such as Maryland.
However, not everyone is in favor of the bill. Phillip Woehrle of Bethany Beach opposes the idea, concerned that the energy generated would primarily benefit areas outside of Delaware.
"They want to bring it ashore close to here and it'll mostly be just piping the electric to Ocean City, and it won't really be being used here in Delaware, and I don't support it for that reason," said Woehrle.
To address concerns about cost, the bill includes a price cap for wind energy that is competitive with other renewable projects in the region. Taxpayers would only be responsible for paying for the energy generated, not the construction of the wind farm.
Despite these provisions, some Delawareans remain unconvinced.
"If that was true, I still don't think it would change my mind because of the aesthetic," says Bethany Beach resident William Spraul. "I still don't want to see it."
The bill is now headed to the Senate Finance Committee.