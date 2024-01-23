Water main leak

(Photo: MGN Online)

GEORGETOWN, DE - The Town of Georgetown is alerting some residents of water disruptions today due to an unexpected water leak.

According to Georgetown officials, neighbors living on South Bedford Street between Pine and Adams Street will see disruptions to their water service Tuesday. The Town says the Water Department is working to repair the leak and water service will be restored once the repair is complete. 

Georgetown neighbors with questions or concerns can call the Town Administrative Office at (302)-856-7391.

 