DOVER, Del.- The General Assembly is back in session as of Tuesday, but, Legislative Hall is still a work in progress.
The 90-year-old capitol building has been surrounded by scaffolding since December. Ongoing construction looks to refurbish the hall's roof and cupola.
Brenda Wise, Director of Policy and Communications with Delaware's Office of Management and Budget, said the replacement is needed as the current roof is "beyond its life cycle."
Wise said there were indicators, such as leaks, making it clear the roof needed an upgrade.
The cost of the project is approximately $6.5 million.
It is expected to be completed by January 2024.