WICOMICO CO., Md. - Significant changes are coming to Wicomico County when it comes to animal well being and responsible pet ownership.
Legislative Bill 2023-06, voted on last week, amends various parts of Chapter 133 of the County Code, “Animal Control”, expanding and altering facets of the chapter including cruelty law, dangerous animals, impoundment, public nuisances, and animal care.
The legislation covers a wide scope of local issues with animals, and originated from a uniquely knowledgeable source - Kim Nock, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Wicomico County and Head of Animal Control, says she wrote it.
The bill begins with saying Wicomico County recognizes the importance of maintaining domestic animals safely and responsibly and gives the Animal Control Authority the responsibility of ensuring those standards are met.
Before voting on the bill, the Wicomico County Council opened up the floor for public comment on the legislation. Two county residents were quick to underline why the changes to the code are necessary.
Sarah Stahre of Fruitland told the Council about how she and her small dog had been reportedly attacked by a neighbor’s pitbull in their own yard. The experience has left her rattled.
“I don’t stroll my baby anymore, I don’t walk my dogs,” Stahre said.
“What would happen if this had been my children? Would they have been killed?”
Her fears quickly turned to frustration with the current county code. According to Stahre, there have been few if any repercussions for the attack and she says the neighbor still breeds dogs that are not properly contained.
“Much to my dismay, nothing has been done,” she said.
“Our neighborhood is desperate for help and that's why we’re asking you today to do something.”
New additions to the code include a requirement that animals labeled dangerous or potentially dangerous will have to be neutered or spayed as well as microchipped before being returned to the owner within 30 days of the “dangerous animal” determination. The owners will have to pay for both the procedure and the chip.
Another change would make it easier to file a complaint with Wicomico Animal Control about animals alleged to be public nuisances.
“The Animal Control Officer may issue a citation on the complaint without corroboration of the allegation,” the bill reads.
Animals that are found to be a public nuisance four times will now also be required to reside inside of the owner’s home.
Wayne Barrall of Hebron also offered public comments during the meeting. He says that the house across the street burned down two years ago and there is no structure on the property - except for two10x10 steel cages that house six to ten dogs at any given time.
Barrall says he and his wife witnessed one of the dogs jump over the cage and hang itself by the leash.
“Called the owner up, give him the benefit of the doubt,” Barrall said. “‘Hey, your dog’s hanging.’”
According to Barrall, the owner’s response was simply, “Let him hang.”
Barrall says the dogs often escape and also expressed his frustration on the lack of response under the current code.
“It takes years to get anything done. We should not have to be afraid to go in our front yard.”
Bill 2023-06 changes the County Code to require suitable shelter, including a weatherproof roof, when an animal is outside for more than 30 minutes unless accompanied by the owner.
It will also be unlawful to leave an animal unattended in or on a vacant property when the legislation takes effect.
“This will greatly improve the current situation, but I don’t think this should be the end of it,” said Wicomico County Councilman Josh Hastings. “We need to continue as we take this in to make sure we are doing the best that we can.”
The Wicomico County Council passed Bill 2023-06 unanimously on June 6th. It is set to take effect August 7th.