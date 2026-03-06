LEWES, Del. - Lewes officials say leaders from the city and Delaware State University met in February to begin building a strategic partnership that will focus on career development, student engagement and municipal workforce training.
Those leaders focused on creating structured pathways for DSU students to explore careers in municipal government. Those pathways include posting Lewes employment opportunities on Handshake and with DSU's Office of Career Services, campus visits from city officials, and site visits to Lewes that will allow students to experience the inner workings of various city departments.
"The City of Lewes is pleased to collaborate with Delaware State University to meaningfully integrate municipal policies, practices, and governance into academic coursework," said Dr. Joseph Elder, a member of council and the city's treasurer. "This partnership creates a dynamic learning environment where students gain real-world experience while helping us address important community needs."
Lewes officials say the collaboration is meant to extend beyond traditional internships and instead offers students sustainable training pipelines and long-term professional careers with municipal governments.
Lewes City Manager Ellen Lorraine McCabe said, "This collaboration represents an exciting opportunity to connect education with practical municipal experience. By working closely with DSU, we will be building structured internships and workforce training programs that expose students to every facet of local government from entry level to management."
She added, "Our goal is to cultivate the next generation of municipal leaders while ensuring these opportunities are accessible, inclusive, and responsive to the evolving needs of our community."
Officials say the collaboration reflects a shared investment in leadership development, public service and expanding access to opportunity in Delaware.
Lewes will be welcomed as a guest at DSU's Spring 2026 Career Expo. Additionally, the meeting's positive outcomes will be reported to the DSU Board of Trustees, according to city officials.