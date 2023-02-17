The Lewes Police Department on Friday afternoon announced via social media that the historic Cannonball House’s eponymous cannonball is nowhere to be found. In the post, police say it is either missing or stolen.
The Cannonball House was built around 1765 and was originally a home for pilots for the Bay & River Delaware. During the War of 1812, in the Bombardment of Lewes by the British, the House was struck by cannon fire. The same cannonball that scarred the building remained lodged in its side until today.
The Cannonball House is an iconic symbol of Lewes, and today it is the home of the Lewes Historical Society’s Maritime Museum.
Police are asking anyone with information to please contact the department at (302) 645-6264.