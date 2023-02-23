LEWES, Del. -- On Thursday, the centuries old missing cannonball was returned to the Lewes Cannonball Museum, and both Lewes Police and the Lewes Historical Society are crediting the miracle to the community's love for history and willingness to spread the word.
"I did not think we would find it," said Andrew Lyter with the Lewes Historical Society. "I was sure it was at the bottom of the canal, but it sort of speaks to the nature of this community and how much people care about the history. It's a testament to the good people in Lewes."
Devon Filicicchia found the cannonball on her way to work at the Zwaanendael Museum.
"There was this lump on the sidewalk, and as I got closer, I realized it was the missing Lewes Historical Society cannonball," said Filicicchia. "It was really just such a lucky accident that I even found it this morning. It had obviously been placed there for someone to find, and the fact that I found it was very insighting, but really just luck. As a Lewes resident and a lover of Lewes history, I'm really happy that whoever took it did return it and that it's now back where it's supposed to be at the Lewes Historical Society."
Neighbors who spread the word about the missing artifact were also relieved to know their efforts resulted in its return.
"It's a great thing to see that they brought it back," said Susan Petko. "It's part of rich history here on the canal with the British."
The Historical Society is planning a ceremony to reinstall the cannonball into it's place in the museum in April.