LEWES, DE — A Lewes couple’s proposal to convert their basement into a dog grooming salon has ignited a contentious debate among their neighbors, leading the city to re-examine its regulations on home businesses.
Sara Prieto and Stephen Matthews, residents of a townhome on Savannah Street, hope to turn their basement, which has a street-level entrance, into a small dog grooming facility. The couple asserts that their operation would be low-impact, averaging no more than one dog per hour and functioning by appointment only. They believe their business would be a positive addition to the community.
However, their immediate neighbors are strongly opposed, raising concerns about parking, noise, cleanliness, property values, and accessibility for individuals with disabilities.
"I don't think having a grooming business is a bad thing, but in connected townhomes with no off-street parking and no place for animals to urinate or defecate, it's just a ludicrous idea," said Patricia Lazik, their neighbor.
Another neighbor Robert Huber, added he feels it oversteps boundaries both legally, with ADA accommodations, and as a neighbor, "This was not brought to my attention until the very last minute. Steven and Sarah are lovely people, but to have that business here on Savannah Road, with no parking? It is terrible already."
He added it has made neighborhood relationship quite strained.
Prieto and Matthews counter that these issues have been exaggerated, and they emphasize that their business model is designed to be respectful of the neighborhood and add to the community.
"There’s no problem with the business as we’ve laid it out—one person, one bathtub, business by appointment only," Matthews said. "This really just has to do with people having a negative perception of what the business is."
The situation has exposed a debate Lewes' city code, which has not been updated in decades. For the couple’s business to be permitted, the code would require changes. While their application was not considered at tonight's meeting, the controversy prompted the Lewes Planning Commission to initiate a comprehensive review of the city’s regulations on home businesses and what is and is not allowed.
"It’s an interesting list—there’s really no rhyme or reason why things are in and why things aren’t," said a planning commission member. "Why don’t we proceed with the idea of staff taking a view at this? Let’s do comparisons on how other communities are doing it, and see what's appropriate for Lewes."
As the debate continues, the city’s response to this issue could set a precedent for how similar proposals are handled in the future and what home businesses could look in the future.