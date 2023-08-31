LEWES, Del.- The intersection of Robinsonville Road and Plantation Road in Lewes is expected to close for a month during road work.
According to the Delaware Department of Transportation, the area is expected to close starting September 11th. During this time, DelDOT says there will be no access to Plantation Road from Robinsonville Rd. Drivers will need to use Cedar Grove Road as a detour.
The road work is a part of the ongoing Plantation road improvements projects and included the realignment of Robinsonville Rd. at Plantation Rd., officials say. Plantation Rd. will not be impacted.
Once the work is finished in October, Plantation Road will close to all traffic from Shady Road to the west of Salt Marsh Boulevard, including access to the Route 9 intersection until May 2024 when the new roundabout will open.