NEWARK, DE- A Lewes man is facing charges for a reported armed robbery involving a handicapped victim in the parking lot of a hotel in New Castle County.
Delaware State Police say a handicapped man was sitting in his car near Sonesta Suites on Chapman Road in Newark, when Jarad Hammond, 44, asked him if he needed help with his wheelchair around 10 a.m. on Friday. When the victim said no, authorities say Hammond threatened him with a knife and told him to get out of the car.
They say the victim got out of the car and into his wheelchair and tried to call 911. The Lewes man chased after the victim, threatened him with the knife again, and demanded the keys, DSP says. Investigators say, the victim complied and the suspect drove off in the victim’s car.
We are told the victim was not hurt.
Troopers searched the area and found the car a short distance away. Troopers reportedly found Hammond in the University Plaza Shopping Center. He was taken into custody without incident.
Officials say troopers found the victim’s keys during a search of Hammond. They say during a search of the car, troopers found knives.
Hammond was taken to Troop 2, where he was charged with:
- Robbery 1st Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $50,000 cash bond.