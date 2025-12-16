LEWES, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested a 31-year-old Lewes man for attempted murder and related charges after an alleged attack on a woman, leaving her critically injured.
On Dec. 13, around 3 a.m., troopers responded on a home on the 33000 block of Tidal Way in Lewes for a welfare check. They say upon arrival, they found a woman with life-threatening physical injuries and a man, who they identify as Shane Windell, with serious lacerations.
Both were taken to an area hospital. DSP Criminal Investigations Unit took over and they say Windell is someone the victim knows, and during an argument, he repeatedly assaulted her and stopped her from leaving. They also say Windell seriously injured himself.
DSP say while he was being treated for his injuries, Windell was violating his probation and remanded to the custody of the Department of Corrections.
On Dec. 15, he was released from the hospital and charged with the following:
- Attempt to commit murder 1st degree (felony)
- Kidnapping 1st degree, terrorize victim, or a 3rd person - no release (felony)
- Strangulation or suffocation - causes serious physical injury to another person (felony)
- Terroristic threatening
Windell was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $1,041,000 cash bond.
DSP continues to investigate this attack.