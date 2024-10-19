LEWES, DE - The Delaware State Police arrested a Sussex County man on felony drug charges on Thursday morning.
The Delaware State Police say on October 17th, at approximately 7:21am, troopers responded to the Wawa location at 17663 Dartmouth Drive in Lewes, for the report of an unconscious man in a Nissan Rogue in the parking lot.
According to DSP, when troopers arrived, they saw the man, identified as 39-year-old Byard Widdoes of Lewes, slumped over the steering wheel of the vehicle. Troopers made contact with Widdoes, who woke up and appeared confused. He did not require medical attention.
Widdoes then exited the vehicle, and "continuously put his hands in his pockets after being told not to". Troopers detained him and found drugs and drug paraphernalia during a search of his person.
DSP say a computer inquiry revealed that Widdoes had capias warrants for his arrest.
During a search of Widdoes and his vehicle, DSP officials found the following items:
-Approximately 9.52 grams of powder cocaine
-Approximately 1.31 grams of crystal methamphetamine
-Approximately 124.08 ml of liquid methamphetamine
-Approximately 32.20 ml of liquid testosterone
-Approximately 1.89 grams of heroin
-1 Viagra pill
-2 Oxycontin pills
-2 Amphetamine pills
-4 Acetaminophen/ Oxycodone pills
-Multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia
Byard Widdoes was arrested and charged with the following. He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $83,500 cash bond.
-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 1 (Felony) – 2 counts
-Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony) – 2 counts
-Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 7 counts
-Possession with Intent to Distribute a Counterfeit Controlled Substance (Felony)
-Possession of a Controlled Substance without a Prescription (Felony)
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 8 counts