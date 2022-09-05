MILTON, Del.- A Lewes man was killed in a head-on crash while riding a moped in Milton Sunday night.
Delaware State Police say a 23-year-old man was riding a moped westbound on Lockerman Rd. approaching the intersection of N. Coastal Hwy around 11 p.m. A Mazda, driven by a 17-year-old Lincoln boy, was going northbound in the left lane of Coastal Hwy behind an unknown car, approaching the same intersection. For unknown reasons, the moped disregarded a "Do Not Enter" sign, and began going southbound in the left northbound lane of the highway. The unknown car then swerved to the right to avoid hitting the moped. The Mazda could not swerve in time, hitting the moped head-on.
The moped driver was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin.
The driver of the Mazda and a 17-year-old passenger, were both properly restrained and taken to an area hospital, where they were treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries.
The roadway was closed for about four hours while the crash was investigated.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Cpl/3 K. Argo by calling 302-703-3264. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3.