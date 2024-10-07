LEWES, DE - Former Lewes Mayor Theodore W. Becker has passed away, WBOC has learned.
According to Becker’s biography, he served on the Lewes City Council since May of 2004. He then went on to serve as Lewes’ Deputy Mayor and Treasurer in 2011 before being elected Mayor in 2014 and serving until 2022. He was also a managing partner of Stewart Becker Operations.
Becker attended George Washington University with a focus on public administration. He also worked as a program manager for the U.S. Division of Special Education and served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserves.
Becker died at Thomas Jefferson Hospital Sunday, October 6th.
On Monday, Delaware Governor John Carney issued a statement on Becker’s passing.
“Ted served the public selflessly and was always willing to help whenever asked,” Carney said in a statement. “His service included eight years as Mayor of Lewes and ten years on Lewes City Council, including as Deputy Mayor and Treasurer. He was also a long-time member of the Delaware Health Care Commission and recently served as the Sussex County Commissioner for the Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA). He was a true gentleman and a pleasure to work with, always trying to do the right thing. I saw Ted most at home with Joe at the Inn at Canal Square. I was lucky to have Ted as a friend and colleague over the years and I will miss him. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends as we mourn his loss and celebrate his life.”
Delaware Senator Tom Carper also released a statement Monday:
“Martha and I are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Ted Becker. As the longtime former Mayor of Lewes, Ted was a true champion for its year-round residents and summertime visitors. He was also an environmental champion and a supporter of all of Delaware’s coastal communities. My staff and I were privileged to work with him on legislation that protects our coasts and replenishes our beaches, and he always approached those conversations with the Golden Rule in mind. Lewes is a better place because of Ted. Delaware is also a better place because of Ted. We will miss him, but we will always be grateful to have called him our friend.”
Governor Carney’s office says state flags will be ordered to fly half-staff on Becker’s day of interment. A flag notice will be released once a funeral date is announced.