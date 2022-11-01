LEWES, Del. - The Lewes Public Library will offer free winter coats and shoes for children Saturday November 12 through Saturday November 19.
The initiative is in partnership with Operation Warm, a national nonprofit manufacturer of brand-new, high-quality coats and shoes.
The Lewes library says that items will be available at 111 Adams Avenue during their regular business hours. No appointment is needed.
The library's hours of operation are Monday-Thursday 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM, Friday 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Saturday 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, and closed on Sundays.