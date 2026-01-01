LEWES, Del. — Residents in Lewes rang in the New Year on Thursday morning — and kicked off celebrations for America’s 250th birthday — with the sound of a historic railroad bell that once echoed through train yards more than a century ago.
Members of the Lewes Junction Railroad and Bridge Association brought out a 350-pound bell from 1913 to mark the start of 2026, inviting the community to take turns ringing it as part of the celebration.
“Bell ringing was always kind of a community kind of thing. It was a celebration of an event," said David Ludlow, who is on the group's board of directors. "So that is why we rang the bell, because all year long the city of Lewes is going to have events celebrating 250 years."
Ludlow said the event combined celebration with preservation. The group works to protect and share Lewes’ railroad history, and the bell-ringing served as both a public attraction and a fundraiser.
Any donations given at the event will go toward restoring and relocating Locomotive #60, the engine on which the bell normally sits, which is currently in Wilmington. The locomotive is a piece of Pennsylvania Railroad history, and the bell itself once rang countless times during its working years.
“It’s got a nice sound to it," Ludlow said. "To think that bell was probably rung thousands and thousands of times as it did its work on the Pennsylvania Railroad yards. Being able to listen to it on this special day is pretty neat."
The event drew visitors of all ages, including children who lined up for a chance to ring a bell far older than themselves.
“It was fun," said Milly Yoder.
“It felt great," said Sadie Yoder.
“It felt nice cause I just went on a long walk, and it kinda felt good," Gavin Root.
The Lewes Junction Railroad and Bridge Association said it hopes to have the 1913 steam engine on display sometime this year, and fundraising to preserve the engine is still ongoing. Anyone looking to support the organization or for more information can visit the association's website.