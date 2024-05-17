LEWES, DE - The Lewes Board of Public Works (BPW) has announced an upcoming electric rate hike for Lewes residents and businesses.
According to the Lewes BPW, electric prices continue to rise across Delmarva and customers can expect to see this reflected in their billing.
BPW says, beginning June 1st, commodity rates in Lewes will increase 10.14% The BPW has calculated the average residential customer can expect an approximate $11 per month increase. Commercial customers will see about a $28 per month increase, while industrial users will see an approximate $700 increase, according to BPW.
Public Works cites ongoing state and federal energy policies geared towards an accelerated transition to cleaner energy as a reason for increased costs.
“As a member of Delaware Municipal Electric Corporation (DEMEC), a local joint action agency, Lewes BPW advocates at the state and federal levels for affordable rates,” BPW said in a statement. “It is important to note that local utilities do not have the final decision when it comes to rules, regulations, and charges imposed at these levels.”
BPW encourages customers to lower their energy usage when possible to offset the rate hikes. Questions about the increase can be directed to the Board at 302-645-6228.
Earlier this month, Milford announced an electric rate increase of 2.4% beginning in June due to rising prices on Delmarva.