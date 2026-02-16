LEWES, Del. - Parking in Lewes could soon cost more per hour under a proposal city leaders are expected to revisit during budget talks this week.
City officials are considering raising metered parking rates to $2.50 an hour in town and $3 an hour at the beach lots. That would be an increase of $1 an hour in town and 50 cents an hour at the beaches. The change is projected to generate about $250,000 in additional annual revenue and would be the first meter rate increase since 2022.
The proposal is one of several recommendations tied to the city’s proposed fiscal year 2027 budget. A budget review team has also discussed potential reductions in police spending and scaling back the amount dedicated to the city’s resiliency fund, prompting broader questions about where to cut and how to bring in new revenue.
On Presidents’ Day, visitors walking through downtown Lewes said parking is already part of the routine in a busy beach community, and some were not surprised by the possibility of higher rates.
“Things get more expensive and that they’re planning on raising the parking fees, that does not surprise me,” said Jeff Wadsworth, who said he has been vacationing in Lewes for years and bought a second home in the area in 2019.
Others said the increase itself may not change behavior, but they want clarity on the goal.
“I just don’t know the motivation, if it’s trying to have less parking or it’s revenue,” Dan Gunther said.
Lawrence Franz, who said he has lived in Lewes for nearly a decade, argued the proposed hike is a reasonable step as operating costs rise.
“Raising the parking rates is probably a good fiscal decision,” Franz said, adding that even with the increase, Lewes would remain below some nearby beach towns.
Franz also said higher meter rates could help cover expenses tied to the parking program, including staffing and equipment. He called it a balance between local businesses that want parking to stay affordable and taxpayers who do not want to absorb additional ongoing costs.
Lewes leaders are expected to continue discussion of the proposed parking changes at a budget meeting Friday.