LEWES, Del.- A Lewes woman has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and resisting arrest overnight Thursday.
Delaware State Police say a Jeep Grand Cherokee was seen going westbound on John J. Williams Highway approaching the intersection at Camellia Drive in Lewes, around 1 a.m. The SUV did not have its headlights on so the trooper attempted to pull the SUV over but the driver, identified as 52-year-old Laura Wilson of Lewes, began turning left onto Camellia Drive.
DSP says Wilson hit a guardrail and drove into the Love Creek neighborhood, she came to a stop at Camellia Drive and Cornflower Lane. Wilson got out of the Jeep but tried to get back into the SUV when the trooper began speaking to her. The trooper attempted to handcuff Wilson, but she pulled away and resisted arrest. Wilson was taken into custody a short time later.
According to troopers, Wilson smelled of alcohol and there was signs of impairment. A computer check showed that Wilson has two prior convictions for DUI.
Wilson was taken to Troop 7 and charged with the following offenses:
- 3rd Offense DUI (Felony)
- Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
- Numerous traffic offenses
Wilson was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $6,307 secured bond.