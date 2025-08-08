LEWES, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting in Lewes that left one woman seriously injured early Friday.
Troopers say they were called to Evette Lane on August 8 just after midnight on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, police say they learned an unknown suspect opened fire on an occupied home. A 40-year-old woman inside was reportedly struck by the gunfire and seriously injured. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Police say a man and child were also inside the home at the time but were luckily not injured.
Investigators ask anyone who witnessed this shooting or has information to contact them at 302-752-3791.