MARYLAND– The State's Department of Budget and Management announced liberal leave is in effect for non-emergency outdoor employees due to hazardous weather conditions.
Maryland's Department of the Environment says the state is under a Code Red Air Quality Alert due to wildfire smoke settling over the northeast.
Gov. Wes Moore (D) is urging state agencies to adhere to heat stress plans and move work inside where possible, with the DBM's liberal leave policy in effect. That allows non-emergency essential state employees who work outside to take part or all of the day off, after notifying supervisors.
Employees scheduled for telework and all emergency essential employees should report to work unless specified by supervisors, according to the state. The DPM says liberal leave does not apply to employees at University System of Maryland institutions, temporary employees or contractual employees.
Maryland's Department of Health urges all Marylanders to follow the Air Quality Action Guide, including the following tips:
- Stay indoors if affected by lung or heart disease
- Limit time outdoors and strenuous activity
- Check on ill or elderly neighbors and relatives
- Watch for respiratory symptoms, especially in children
- Call 911 for difficulty breathing or chest pain
- Recirculate air conditioning and use air purifiers to improve indoor air quality
The Department of Health recommends those who must spend extended time outside consider wearing N95 or KN95 masks, though officials warn masks can make it more difficult to breathe, especially in hot conditions.
For more information, visit the Maryland Department of the Environment's website.