Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 86F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.