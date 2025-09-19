DAGSBORO, Del. - A Sussex County minister is facing backlash following a politically-charged sermon he gave at a church in Dagsboro last Sunday.
The sermon drew the attention and outrage of local LGBTQ+ advocacy groups, and Mike Mitchell says he has since lost his job at the church in the aftermath.
The Sermon
“Liberalism is a godless, anti-Christ, anti-family ideology," Mike Mitchell said on Sept. 14 during a sermon at The Gathering Place in Dagsboro. A since-deleted video of the sermon was shared to The Gathering Place’s social media earlier this week. In the video, Mitchell refers to liberalism as domestic terrorism.
“Liberalism never had its origins, never had its roots in anything good,” Mitchell continued. “It isn’t rooted in peace, it isn’t rooted in love, it isn’t rooted in freedom. Its origins and its roots are all in rebellion against God. That is what it has been about from the very start.”
Mitchell is shown in the video giving the sermon in front of a slideshow depicting LGBTQ+ Pride events and imagery. He goes on to say Christians need to be “on guard” and “protect our children” in the sermon, parts of which are currently uploaded to LGBTQ+ advocacy group Sussex Pride’s Youtube page.
“During the week as I walk from my house to the church, from the church to my house, I have to carry my gun,” Mitchell says.
“This church is vulnerable,” he continues. “They know where we are and what time we’re here. And we can’t give a liberal an opportunity. I’m sorry if this makes you feel uncomfortable.”
Advocates React
The video quickly caught the attention of Sussex Pride and fellow advocacy group Speak Out Against Hate, both of which condemned language they called “alarming.”
“It is important to express concern regarding the inflammatory rhetoric that not only vilifies a segment of our community but also perpetuates a cycle of hate and division during a time when unity and compassion are essential,” the groups said in a joint statement.
“The portrayal of 'Liberalism' and LGBTQ+ individuals as ‘evil’ and ‘murderous’ directly contradicts the values of love and acceptance that many faith traditions espouse,” advocates said. “As Delawareans, it is important to recognize that the majority of hate violence observed in our state is directed towards Black, Jewish, and LGBTQ+ communities. In a time when safety should be our priority, the focus on any marginalized group in a derogatory manner only serves to heighten the risk and fear they face in their everyday lives. We now are only too aware of the fact that inflammatory speech is both calculated to and does, in fact, lead to violence.”
Director of Sussex Pride David Mariner spoke with WBOC outside Saint Peter’s Episcopal Church in Lewes about the video, saying there were many churches on Delmarva that support the LGBTQ community, while others do not.
“That is their right, their belief,” Mariner said. “But where it gets it challenging and where it gets difficult is when the language is inflammatory and hostile.”
Mark Harris, Associate Priest at Saint Peter’s also spoke with WBOC.
“When he slams all liberals as somehow being domestic terrorists, he’s slamming me,” Harris said. “And I don’t think of myself as a domestic terrorist.”
Harris called many of the sermon’s words “hateful,” underscoring that hate should have no place in our lives. The associate priest, however, urged those who disagree with Mitchell’s sermon to “hate the hate and not the hater.”
“I’m sorry that the way he wanted to work it out was making hate statements,” Harris said. “But we can’t return hate for hate. If we do, we just fall into the same maelstrom of failure.”
"Jesus says love your enemies. And, if what you do is hate them, and you recommend physical violence and spiritual violence against them, then I think you have forgotten what you were supposed to be about. I don't think those are Christian values at all."
Fallout
WBOC reached out to Mitchell, who said he would not appear on camera out of fear for his safety. Mitchell did confirm, however, that he had lost his job.
"Due to the controversial remarks made last Sunday during Mr. Mitchell's sermon we have asked him to resign from the ministerial position at The Gathering Place of the Dagsboro Church of Christ,” officials with the Gathering Place told WBOC. “He respectfully agreed to do so."
Mitchell himself provided WBOC with the following statement:
"Recently, I delivered a sermon sharing my beliefs based on Scripture, including my views on liberalism and sexual morality. My goal has always been to communicate biblical truth with honesty and respect. Since sharing this message, I’ve learned that portions of the sermon, along with my name and the location of my ministry, have been shared publicly. While I understand people may disagree with my views, I do not condone actions that put anyone at risk or create fear. I remain committed to speaking truthfully and peacefully through words, guided by my faith, and I pray for understanding and respectful dialogue.
I have been cancelled. I have lost my role as minister, my television program, and my social media page. Out of fear for my life and my family’s safety, I have been forced into hiding. We have received numerous threats, including threats against my children. I was even sent a pornographic image of a nude man. One individual stated that I should be ‘Kirked.’ I long for the day when we can debate ideas and ideologies without resorting to vilifying people by name in ways that provoke harassment, threats, and even the risk of death."