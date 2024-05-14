MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced they are offering license-free fishing days for all state residents and visitors throughout this summer. Dates are provided below.
The summer license-free fishing days allow anglers to explore the state's diverse fishing without needing a fishing license, trout stamp, or registration.
Maryland Department of Natural Resources say that the fishing days are scheduled for June 1, June 8, and July 4th, of this year.
The annual event is at the peak of spring and summer fishing. Maryland's DNR says that "on these days, fishers may catch and possess finfish for recreational purposes in any tidal and non-tidal waters of Maryland". Anglers must follow current regulations, including size and catch limits.
More information can be found on MDNR's website.