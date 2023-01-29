LAUREL, Del. -- On Sunday, the Laurel community and beyond came together at Laurel High School to celebrate the life and legacy of legendary wrestler Jamin Pugh.
Pugh died last Tuesday when his truck was struck head-on on Laurel Rd. Pugh's young daughters, Gracie and Jayleigh, were also severely injured in the crash. Since then, his family has received an outpouring of love and support, which continued Sunday as people said their final goodbyes.
Hundreds of people lined the sidewalks of Laurel High School hours before the funeral service began. From former classmates to fellow wrestlers, the support was immeasurable. Many wore t-shirts and hoodies with Pugh's face on them and slogans such as, #PrayForThePughs, #DemBoys, or "Laurel Local Legend". Most people lived in and around Laurel, while others traveled from other states to honor their friend.
"His family took my grandsons in and took them under their wing to show them a lot of stuff in society, of how to be a man in life," says Karen Upshur, who works in Laurel and knew Jamin and his family well. "That brought an impact on me, because they said when they adopted them, they adopted the whole family."
Gracie and Jayleigh's cheer team attended the funeral to support their teammates and the Pugh family.
"I tell them both, don't give up, push the most they can," says teammate Molly Goria, fighting back tears. "We all love them and we're a big family for them."
Inside the Laurel High School gymnasium, visitors packed the stands and filled seats on the gymnasium floor. Photos of Jamin and his family stood in front of a stage adorned with flowers and a podium for remarks. The service was livestreamed on YouTube, where more than 3,000 other viewers tuned in and left comments.
The service began with a ten bell salute by fellow wrestler Jay Lethal, followed by a prayer and introduction. Many in the wrestling community, including Tony Khan, the owner of Ring of Honor Wrestling, traveled from across the country to attend the service. Wrestler Caprice Coleman of North Carolina addressed the audience with high regard for his colleague.
"The type of fruit we see here today is people that flew far and near to pay their respects to a man that dedicated his life to his community, his family, and the ring around the world," says Coleman.
Caprice's speech was followed by remarks from Jamin's father and mother, and brother and wrestling partner, Mark Pugh.
Though emotions were raw as people remembered the impact that Pugh has on their lives and his community, many say Jamin's legacy will live on forever.
The funeral service was followed by a private burial in Laurel.