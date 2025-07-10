Life Crisis Center Groundbreaking

Life Crisis Center Breaks Ground on New Salisbury Location

 Life Crisis Center

SALISBURY, MD– The Life Crisis Center broke ground on a new location Tuesday, with plans to bring essential services to more trauma survivors in Wicomico County.

The non-profit says this expansion is years in the making, supported by a FY25 Capital Block Grant from the State of Maryland.

"This new facility represents more than just bricks and mortar—it signifies hope, safety, and healing for survivors of violence and trauma in our community," Executive Director Jamie Manning said.

State Sen. Mary Beth Carozza (R) was among the ceremony's key speakers, expressing the community's gratitude for the center's life-saving work.

Officials did not say how long construction is expected to last.

