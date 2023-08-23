REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The guarded area of the beach in Rehoboth is expected to shrink starting Wednesday.
According to the city, guards will now be in place from Fisherman’s Beach, near the north end, to Laurel Street. Officials say many of their lifeguards have headed back to school forcing them to reduce the protected stretch of beach. These changes are expected to be in place through the next couple of weeks.
The beach patrol usually guards the area between Prospect Steet to Deauville Beach from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekends and holidays.
Guards are anticipated to remain on duty for three weeks after Labor Day.