ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, VA - The lifeguard chairs on Assateague Island in Virginia have been empty all summer due to federal cuts. Staring today, these trained swimmers will be on guard, every day, until late August.
A lifeguard deal was struck last week between the town of Chincoteague, Accomack County, and the National Park Service.
Mike Lewis, the CEO of Coastal Bend Medical Management, the company heading the new lifeguard program, has already seen positive reactions with the change.
"Response has been super positive up here," said Lewis. "Honestly, we've had a number of people coming up to our stand just thanking us for being here."
The beach was filled with people today. Many expressed their gratitude for the lifeguards being stationed.
"I just feel more secure knowing that they're here," said beach-goer, Deborah Lanasa.
Kristie Hipple came all the way from Pennsylvania to spend some time on the beach with her granddaughters. They stationed their umbrella right next to the newly-occupied guard chairs.
"I'm happy that they're back," said Hipple. "It makes it a lot safer for the kids."
The lifeguards will be in action every day until August 17th. They will also be on guard the weekend of August 23rd and Labor Day. There is no word yet on adding lifeguards to Assateague Island in Maryland.