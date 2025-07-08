trappe fire 0708.jpg

Photo: Trappe Volunteer Fire Company

TRAPPE, MD - A lightning strike sparked a fire on Tuesday night at a church in Talbot County, according to local fire officials.

The Trappe Volunteer Fire Company said crews responded around 7:45pm to a structure fire at Faith Chapel United Methodist Church, located at 31527 Bruceville Road. Fire officials confirmed the blaze was caused by a lightning strike to the building.

Responding units arrived to find flames visible through the roof.

Additional fire departments assisting at the scene included the Oxford Fire Company, Easton Volunteer Fire Department MD, Rescue Fire Company Cambridge, Cordova Volunteer Firemen's Association. 

trappe fire 0708_2.jpg

Photo: Trappe Volunteer Fire Company
trappe fire 0708_3.jpg

Photo: Trappe Volunteer Fire Company
trappe fire 0708_4.jpg

Photo: Trappe Volunteer Fire Company

