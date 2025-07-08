TRAPPE, MD - A lightning strike sparked a fire on Tuesday night at a church in Talbot County, according to local fire officials.
The Trappe Volunteer Fire Company said crews responded around 7:45pm to a structure fire at Faith Chapel United Methodist Church, located at 31527 Bruceville Road. Fire officials confirmed the blaze was caused by a lightning strike to the building.
Responding units arrived to find flames visible through the roof.
Additional fire departments assisting at the scene included the Oxford Fire Company, Easton Volunteer Fire Department MD, Rescue Fire Company Cambridge, Cordova Volunteer Firemen's Association.