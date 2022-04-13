LINCOLN, Del.- Delaware State Police arrested a 50-year-old Lincoln man for his 8th-offense DUI and related charges following a crash that left two people injured.
Police said that shortly before 3 p.m. Monday, troopers responded to to a crash that happened at the intersection of southbound Dupont Boulevard and Redden Road in Georgetown.
Upon their arrival, troopers came into contact with 50-year-old Richard Cook, the operator of a Nissan Quest. The Quest had overturned onto its side in the wooded area west of Dupont Boulevard, and the two passengers, a 49-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man, had sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victims were transported to Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus for medical treatment.
Police said troopers observed signs of impairment on Cook and a DUI investigation ensued. Cook was subsequently taken into custody without incident at the scene. Troopers said a search of Cook’s vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 2.04 grams of marijuana, suspected liquid heroin, drug paraphernalia, two fixed-blade knives, and a Hopkins & Allen Arms Co. revolver. Cook is a convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing firearms and/or deadly weapons, according to police.
A computer inquiry revealed that Cook’s driver’s license was suspended and he had been convicted for seven prior DUI offenses. Cook was transported to Troop 5 and charged with the following offenses:
- Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Drugs (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony) – 2 counts
- Vehicular Assault Second Degree – 2 counts
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Driving While Suspended or Revoked
- Possession of Marijuana
Cook was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $39,501 cash bond.