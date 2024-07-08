LINCOLN, DE - The Delaware State Police arrested a Lincoln man on a felony charge of driving under the influence of alcohol on Friday.
Police say it is the man’s 10th DUI charge.
According to investigators, a trooper was on patrol near Lincoln’s Greentop Road and Greely Avenue on July 5th at about 9:15 p.m. and saw a black Acura RL fail to maintain its lane as it was driving west on Greely Avenue. The trooper pulled the car over and says the driver, identified as Anthony Nesmith, 58, of Lincoln, showed signs of intoxication.
State Police say the trooper then administered a sobriety test and took Nesmith into custody. A computer test revealed Nesmith has 9 prior DUI-related convictions.
Nesmith was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on an $8,000 cash bond and charged with the following:
-Diving a Vehicle Under the Influence of any Alcohol (Felony)
-Failed to Remain Within Single Lane