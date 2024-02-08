GEORGETOWN, Del.-A Lincoln, Delaware woman is facing DUI and drug charges after a crash investigation Wednesday morning in Georgetown.
Delaware State Police say just after 7 a.m., a trooper responded to the area of Gravel Hill Road and Johnson Road for a non-injury crash involving a black Ford van and a white BMW. The trooper contacted the driver of the BMW, identified as Maria Flores. The trooper reported observing signs of impairment and conducted Standardized Field Sobriety Tests on Flores. She was later taken into custody for DUI. A search of her property reportedly led to the discovery of about .6 grams of heroin, eight ecstasy pills, and drug paraphernalia.
Flores was transported to Troop 4, where she was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3, and released on her own recognizance.
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 3 counts
- Driving Under the Influence of Drugs
- Driving While Suspended or Revoked
- Expired Temporary Registration
- Fail to Obey a Traffic Control Device
- Fail to Drive in the Proper Lane and Direction
- Fail to Remain in a Single Lane
- Possession of a Suspended License
- Display of a Suspended License