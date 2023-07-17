SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- The remnants of Sunday's torrential downpours are slowing receding in some areas. Yet, many people still have unwanted pools on their property.
Members of the United States Geological Survey (USGS) were flood testing along the Nanticoke River Monday. Using tools to measure just how much water has accumulated in the area and how fast it's flowing.
"This is the highest I've seen it since I have been here in 15 years," said USGS Surveyor Chris Lewis.
Lewis said the flow of water was about 30 times heavier than it would be on an average day.
Down the road in Greenwood, Ann Hurst said her yard was just starting to dry up around noon.
"The whole area was under water and you couldn't see our neighbors driveway at all," she said.
Hurst tells WBOC community cleanup was a family affair of sorts.
"Our son was up pumping water out of the streets of Greenwood," she shared. "He's a fireman and didn't get back until 11 p.m. Sunday night."
In Bridgeville, Blair and Linda Reedy said they were caught off guard by the sheer amount of rain.
"We have gotten some hard rain here in a short period of time but never that much," said Linda. "Never."
The storm also caused the Reedy's septic tank to overflow with groundwater, which was the most frustrating part for Linda.
"It's a little scary because you don't want your septic tank to back up into your home that is the scariest thing," she said. The Reedy's are hoping to get the tank fixed by Tuesday.
Lewis with USGS said certain parts of Kent County also experienced major flooding. The worst of it in Houston.