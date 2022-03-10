OCEAN CITY, Md. - The owner of Little House of Pancakes says he is close to re-opening the doors almost five months after a car plowed through the wall. Ray Daugherty says he is aiming to start up in late March or early in April. Looking back at the accident, Daugherty says it's a miracle nobody was hurt.
“I'll never forget it sounded like an explosion when it came through the wall with all the glass flying and it just happened very quickly. I still have flashbacks, I mean I still see it where the car is coming directly at me,” Daugherty said.
Daugherty says the rebuild has been a process, complicated by the pandemic. He says some items like chairs, are on an eight week delay and the materials are costly.
“It's hard because it's out of my control, a lot of this is out of my control and it's been stressful, it's not like this has been a vacation for me, I've been here a lot. I have work to do, and it's just very difficult,” Daugherty said.
Despite the renovation and the pandemic still causing a labor shortage Daugherty is optimistic about the upcoming summer season.
“I think this coming season will be good, demand will be there, although gas prices are high, I think that people still want to get away,” Daugherty said.
Some of the finishing touches still needed to get done are a new carpet and a fresh coat of paint.