KENT CO., DE- Little Living LLC, a Delaware-based nonprofit, is looking to bring tiny affordable homes to Kent County, but organizers say pushback from county officials has put the project on hold.
The nonprofit plans to build cottage-style homes south of DE Turf in Frederica on a 22.5-acre vacant lot.
The development, called Murphy's Village, would feature 170 cottages — 140 for sale and 30 for rent. Units would range from one to three bedrooms, with rental prices set at $950 for one-bedroom units, $1,100 for two-bedroom units, and $1,200 for three-bedroom units, including utilities and internet access.
George Meringolo, president of Little Living LLC, says the project aims to provide much-needed affordable housing for working families in Kent County.
"Our goal is to build houses for people who are earning somewhere between 50 and 75% of the AMI, which relates back to about 40 to $60,000 a year in income."
Meringolo says the project not only seeks to bring housing to the area, but also aims to create a true sense of community.
"We've set aside three acres for a convenience store, maybe a McDonald's along the highway. This property will have a community center, walking trails, playgrounds, a place for bicycles, and maybe even a place to plant food. We also plan on putting a laundromat back here and some self-storage units."
However, Meringolo says the project stalled after Kent County officials declined a required pre-application meeting.
"We don't understand why they don't even want to talk to us."
While the land is already zoned commercial-residential, county officials cited three concerns: the site is not within the Growth Overlay District, the plan includes stand-alone homes rather than apartments or multiplexes with integrated commercial uses, and the design does not combine residential and non-residential units in a single building.
Meringolo disagrees with the county and believes the project should proceed since the land is already properly zoned.
"Their definition of commercial-residential is a store with houses with apartments on top of it. That just doesn't fit our view of having a community for people to live well."
Tom McElroy, treasurer of Little Living LLC, says he is frustrated that the county is unwilling to work with them on a plan he believes could positively impact Kent County and lower Delaware.
"We are struggling a little bit with their definition of business versus commercial because we are going to have mixed use. We're going to have both. It's just not necessarily the way they want it."
McElroy added that the county's expectation for high-rise buildings combining commercial and residential space undermines the purpose of the Tiny Living community.
"You want open space. You want to be able to move around, and you don't want to be confined just to an apartment complex. And that's a lifestyle that promotes a better community, especially when you're talking about people trying to interact with jobs and schools and things like that."
Amid Delaware’s housing crisis, McElroy says the project could help many Kent County families who cannot afford to live near where they work.
"If we can put small cottage homes right where people need to live, you want to live close to work and all the other amenities. It could just be a home run."
Meringolo says Kent County should embrace the project, especially since affordable housing has been a key focus for state and county lawmakers this past year.
"Governor Meyer wants affordable housing. I guess Kent County hasn't received the memo."
When WBOC contacted Kent County officials for comment, they said, "Given the potential for legal action, we can't comment at this time."
If the project moves forward, the Kent County development would be Little Living’s second in Delaware. Their first project in Georgetown is still underway, with plans for 22 one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes on a two-acre lot.
Little Living leaders say Sussex County has supported their plans, working with them to help bring the tiny village to life. In Georgetown, the ordinance was recently updated to allow up to 12 houses per acre, and the project plans 11 per acre. The ordinance had its first and second readings in September, with a third and final reading scheduled for October.