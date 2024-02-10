SALISBURY, MD - Powerlifting isn't an easy game. With lifts showcasing unbelievable feats of strength fueled through years of intense, physically demanding training. And today, Bob Hogg, a remarkable 82-year-old entered his first-ever competition at The Bear Cave Gym in Salisbury.
“I just feel enthused to have an opportunity to do this at this stage of my life. It’s pretty neat,” said Hogg.
For over 50 years, he worked as a banker on the Eastern Shore, but says he always worked to keep himself healthy for himself and his family. Although he has suffered plenty of injuries, he says he rarely feels the pain and always works to push through it.
While he's been training at the MAC Center in Salisbury in recent years, he never imagined finding himself surrounded by some of Delmarva's strongest individuals.
“Never ever, never ever. I never thought I’d live this dang long!” laughed Hogg.
Though Hogg may not be lifting 400 pounds like some of his counterparts, he's achieving remarkable milestones. At the competition, he broke state bench press record for his age, lifting 77.1 pounds, and set a new deadlift record at 203.7 pounds.
“I can’t do anywhere near what they can do, but I can do what I can do,” said Hogg.
Beyond his physical achievements, Hogg's impact extends far beyond the squat rack. His grandsons and trainers say he is a constant source of strength and inspiration,
“It gives folks around him inspiration. He’s able to enjoy these moments with his family and enjoy as many days as God gives us to the fullest extent,” said his former trainer Robby Chin.
“Growing up, my family didn’t live to that age. No one in my family has gotten that old. I didn’t think I’d get that old, but after working with him, I’m like hey – you can actually live a long time and be healthy,” said his trainer Kyle Mashek.
At 82 years old, there's no telling what challenge Bob Hogg might take on next. But one thing is certain: there's no stopping him.