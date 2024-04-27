DELMARVA– Local agencies are encouraging community members to drop off old medications this National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
Any unused prescription drugs can be anonymously dropped off at deposit sites from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on April 27.
The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) recognizes National Prescription Drug Take Back Day biannually in April and October.
The observance aims to educate the public about the dangers of unused or expired prescription medications.
In 2023, the DEA collected over 1.2 million pounds of potentially harmful medications during two Drug Take-Back Days across 4,600 locations.
For a full list of drop-off sites, visit https://www.dea.gov/takebackday.
The DEA also has a list of prescription disposal locations open year round – including all 23 Maryland State Police barracks.